VSP: 63-year-old dead after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 63-year-old dead in Campbell County Friday.

Police said the crash occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Spring Mill Road, less than a mile south of Bonniedale Lane.

We’re told a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on Spring Mill Road and as it came into a curve, the minivan ran off the right side of the road.

According to authorities, the vehicle overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

VSP said the driver of the Chrysler, Lewis Dudley, Jr., 63, of Rustburg, died at the scene. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon S. Elder, 34, of Phenix, Va., was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.