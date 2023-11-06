70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VSP: 63-year-old dead after crash in Campbell County

Police say the crash occurred Friday on Spring Mill Road

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fatal Crash, Campbell County
WSLS (WSLS)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 63-year-old dead in Campbell County Friday.

Police said the crash occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Spring Mill Road, less than a mile south of Bonniedale Lane.

We’re told a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on Spring Mill Road and as it came into a curve, the minivan ran off the right side of the road.

According to authorities, the vehicle overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

VSP said the driver of the Chrysler, Lewis Dudley, Jr., 63, of Rustburg, died at the scene. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon S. Elder, 34, of Phenix, Va., was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email