Henry County crash leaves 56-year-old man dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man lost his life in a Henry County crash this week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Monday at about 4 p.m. on Route 220, close to Route 762 in Henry County.

The victim, Norris Jay Bowman, of Ferrum, had been driving south in a 2003 International tractor-trailer when he ran off the right side of the road, going through a yard and hitting multiple trees.

The tractor-trailer then caught fire, with the flames spreading through the trees to an abandoned mobile home, according to State Troopers.

Unfortunately, Bowman died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

At this time, it is unclear whether Bowman was wearing a seat belt.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.