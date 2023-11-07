Last-minute voters hit the polls

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is keeping an eye on just how many people show up to the polls, as that’ll play a part in the results.

Election officials told us they expect about 40-45% of people to cast their ballots in Roanoke City when everything is said and done.

Poll workers said on Tuesday afternoon the flow of people had been steady.

“Today I came out to vote because it’s amazing for change,” voter Octaviana Richardson said. “We definitely want to see change happening in our city and around the Virginia state in general so it’s definitely important to get out and cast that vote.”

Each voter coming to the polls has a different reason why they showed up.

“I came out because it’s a constitutional right to vote,” voter Tommy Webb Jr. said. “It’s a privilege to vote, and I just want to be a part of the process.”

