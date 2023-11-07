Roanoke City Sherriff’s Office making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

They’re gearing up for their second annual Thanksgiving Giveback.

The goal is to make sure 300 families can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at no cost.

The department is accepting donations through Nov. 16.

They are also looking for volunteers from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Melrose Library to coordinate and pack food bags.

Volunteers are also needed the next morning on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8-10 a.m. to relocate and distribute the bags.

Applications for meals are now open and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 14, or until 300 applications have been received.

Here is a list of food donations they are accepting:

Frozen turkeys

Vegetables

Canned green beans

Corn

Carrots

Dressing mix

Cranberry sauce

Canned gravy

Potatoes - canned

Packaged mix bread rolls

Box cornbread

To apply for a Thanksgiving meal, click here.