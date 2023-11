ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News will be honoring local heroes at the Virginia’s Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. in Downtown Roanoke.

This year’s event will feature a military flyover and 60 different entries.

If you aren’t able to attend, you can see this year’s parade from all angles! WSLS will stream the event when it begins, so bookmark this page for easy access on Saturday.