Man wanted after resisting arrest, crashing into Lynchburg Police vehicle in pursuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A manhunt is underway for a suspect who resisted arrest early Wednesday morning and crashed into a parked car and an LPD police vehicle as he fled from officers, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said they are searching for 46-year-old Sherman A. Morris, of Lynchburg, who is wanted on several charges.

The incident began shortly before 3:30 a.m. when LPD officers spotted Morris in the passenger seat of a red Nissan Xterra that was parked at the 7-Eleven on Fort Avenue, according to reports. Authorities state that the vehicle had a Virginia tag of TZT-2847.

Officers tried to apprehend Morris, but instead of complying, Morris resisted arrest, got in the driver’s seat and fled the scene in the Nissan SUV, authorities said. As he was leaving the scene, he hit a parked car and an LPD Police Vehicle, according to Lynchburg Police.

Authorities said he drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue and has not been located at this time.

Initially, Morris was wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing and petit larceny.

However, following Wednesday’s events, he now faces the following charges:

Three counts of assault on an law enforcement officer

Grand larceny of a vehicle

Felony - property damage

Felony - elude police

Obstruction of justice

Driving while revoked

The LPD is actively seeking Morris and the red Nissan Xterra. If either Morris or the vehicle is observed, do not approach and call 9-1-1. Tips can be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.