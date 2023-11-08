61º
Police investigating after two found dead in Blacksburg parking garage

Police say the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the community

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating after they say two bodies were found inside a vehicle at a parking garage in Blacksburg Tuesday evening.

Police said officers responded to the parking garage located at 723 University City Blvd. at 4:42 p.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two bodies in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said at this time, the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

The names of the individuals have not been released.

BPD said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email at bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

