Need help this Christmas? Here’s a list of resources in Southwest, Central Virginia

Va. – Christmas time is approaching, and fast. For many people, it’s the best time of year, but it’s hard to stay in the holiday spirit if you can’t afford to bring Christmas to your family.

Many organizations across the region are lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance this holiday season.

Danville Police and their Santa’s Little Blue Helpers program is back, and registration is open. They’re hoping to reach 500 kids this year.

Danville Police Youth Engagement Corporal Sylvia Brooks oversees the program that helps struggling parents.

“OK, I’ve got to take care of Christmas, but I’ve got to pay the light bill, and I’ve got to figure out which one I do,” Brooks said. “The purpose of the community helping out is to make it easier.”

To register your child or to make a donation for Danville’s Santa’s Little Blue Helpers, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks at 434-797-8898 ext. 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5.

Meanwhile, in Roanoke, the Salvation Army is putting out Angel Trees at local Wal-Marts and Valley View Mall. They plan to reach 1,200 kids.

“Because gas prices and everything kind of went up this past year, we were prepared for a jump in needs,” Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator Tesa Price said. “I don’t think we thought that we were going to have that big of a jump, but we were prepared for it.”

If you’re donating, make sure to turn items in to the Salvation Army by December 11. Read more here.

Toys for Tots is happening again this year. Last year in Roanoke they supported almost 4,000 children, according to their site. See how you can donate here.

If you’re in the NRV, the Montgomery County Christmas Store allows families to choose their own gifts. They’re still accepting applications which can be done online.

Of course, if you’re not in need this year, organizers hope you consider giving.

“We just want to make sure that people know that we can’t do this without them,” Brooks said. “We are truly better together.”

To apply for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, click here.