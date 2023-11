MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This vehicle crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle crash on US-460 in Montgomery County could impact your morning commute, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the incident happened in the area of Hampton Boulevard near the I-81 on-ramp and has closed all east lanes.

As of 7:06 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates