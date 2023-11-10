Former Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers to serve another term

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Voters in Amherst County have elected former Sheriff Jimmy Ayers to serve again next year.

Ayers has over 30 years of experience serving the county.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

He began his career in 1985 as a deputy and was elected as sheriff in 1995, taking office in 1996 and serving as sheriff until 2015 when he retired.

“I appreciate more community, I have had the distinct pleasure working for the citizens of Amherst County, they are some of the best bosses I’ve ever had and I look forward to serving them again, and addressing the needs,” Jimmy Ayers, Amherst County Sheriff-elect said.

Ayers said he wants to hire more deputies and be proactive with community policing.

See more election results for Amherst County by clicking here.