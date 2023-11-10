Lynchburg event providing 150 meals to families in need this Thanksgiving

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This Thanksgiving, members of the Lynchburg community are coming together to feed those in need.

William Richards Sr. founded the event called “They Eat, We Eat” back in 2021.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

His goal is to feed people who may be homeless or not have enough money for a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, he’d like to provide 150 meals.

Richards says growing up, his mom would take him to volunteer at soup kitchens on Thanksgiving. So, he wants to give back to his community and inspire others to do the same.

“It means everything to me to give love and peace to my community because I know my community will show that same love and peace, you know, back to me or to anybody who might need it,” said Richards Sr.

The event runs from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the parking lot across from Fifth Street Baptist Church in Lynchburg.

If you’d like to donate food or volunteer, contact Pastor Stewart Jones or Richards Sr. by calling 240-716-2729.