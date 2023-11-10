52º
No threat to the community after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, police say

Authorities said the incident happened in in the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department told 10 News that an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road as officers were responding to a 911 call, authorities said.

Lynchburg Police believes that it was isolated and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The details surrounding this incident are limited; however, we have reached out to Virginia State Police for further information.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

