No threat to the community after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department told 10 News that an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road as officers were responding to a 911 call, authorities said.

Lynchburg Police believes that it was isolated and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The details surrounding this incident are limited; however, we have reached out to Virginia State Police for further information.

