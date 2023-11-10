54º
Road closures in place in Patrick County on Route 710 due to wildfires

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – As wildfires continue to rage in Patrick County, there are now road closures in place that drivers should be aware of.

Those traveling on Route 710 near Charity Highway, Hill Top Road and VA-40E/W should anticipate delays.

According to VDOT, all north and south lanes are closed.

In addition to this, Woods Gap Road is closed between VA-40, Charity Highway and Route 719, Widgeon Creek Road as crews work diligently to contain the wildfire.

So far, the fire has burned about 1,050 acres and has been 35% contained, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

