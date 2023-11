PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) and Pulaski County High School (PCHS) are pleased to announce that Mr. Anthony Akers has been named the next head coach for the varsity boys’ basketball program.

Mr. Akers, a 1988 graduate of PCHS and current Pulaski County Boys’ Middle School (PCMS) basketball coach, will be coaching both at the middle school and high school level until a replacement can be found for the PCMS basketball program.