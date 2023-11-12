PeaceMakers offering help to women after fatal stabbing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In response to the Death of Nicole Rosser, a Lynchburg woman Killed last week in a stabbing, the non profit group PeaceMakers are helping any woman in the area that has a protective order.

They are offering free camera installation to homes for added protection and will canvas the neigborhood.

Those who are seeking assistance will remain anonymous and asked to call the Peacemakers domestic violence hotline or message them on Facebook.

At 4 Sunday afternoon, volunteers with the organization are passing out ribbons to residents to tie on their door or mailboxes to show solidarity against domestic violence.