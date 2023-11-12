41º
Join Insider

Local News

PeaceMakers offering help to women after fatal stabbing in Lynchburg

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In response to the Death of Nicole Rosser, a Lynchburg woman Killed last week in a stabbing, the non profit group PeaceMakers are helping any woman in the area that has a protective order.

They are offering free camera installation to homes for added protection and will canvas the neigborhood.

Those who are seeking assistance will remain anonymous and asked to call the Peacemakers domestic violence hotline or message them on Facebook.

At 4 Sunday afternoon, volunteers with the organization are passing out ribbons to residents to tie on their door or mailboxes to show solidarity against domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook