Cases for Roanoke Co. pair, arrested after dog died in parked car, certified to Grand Jury

ROANOKE, Va. – The case for the two people who were arrested after allegedly leaving dogs in a parked vehicle back in June was certified to a Grand Jury, according to the Roanoke City General District Court Clerk

The incident happened on June 25 when police received reports of two dogs inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Luck Avenue SW. When they arrived, they looked inside the vehicle and saw one dog that was alert and one that appeared to be unresponsive.

As we previously reported, the officers immediately began working to open the locked car doors to treat the dogs when they learned one of the dogs had died.

The owners of the vehicle were identified as James Lipscomb and Ashleigh Hutton, both of Roanoke County.

The pair was taken into custody and initially charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty each, according to police. Those charges have since been amended.

Lipscomb and Hutton now face one felony count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals each, according to court documents.

Records show both of their cases were certified to a Grand Jury.

A court date has not been set.