Roanoke Co. Christmas tree farm prepares for busy holiday season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Christmas tree farms in Southwest Virginia will soon be opening for another busy holiday season.

Hamill Christmas Tree Farm in Roanoke County is expecting to welcome crowds in the next week or so.

They usually sell several hundred trees each year.

Owner John Hamill said he’s looking forward to welcoming crowds back this season, especially after the demand for trees went up during COVID-19.

“I’ve had several years of shortages and hopefully things are starting to work themselves out,” Hamill said.

Hamill said that the dry weather we’ve had lately shouldn’t impact the trees, but he recommended making a cut on the trunk and adding plenty of water when you get home with your new tree.