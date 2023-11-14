Roanoke man convicted by federal jury after allegedly firing gun in neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was convicted by a federal jury after he allegedly shot a firearm in a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood, according to the United States Department of Justice.

31-year-old Robert Overstreet II went to trial after a Roanoke Police Department detective saw him allegedly fire a pistol from an SUV parked in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW on Dec. 14, 2022, officials said.

According to the release, police stopped the SUV and found the pistol in the driver’s lap. Forensic analysis showed gunshot residue on both of Overstreet’s hands.

We’re told Overstreet was previously convicted of malicious wounding, attempted burglary, and distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a disqualifying misdemeanor conviction for assault and battery on a family member.