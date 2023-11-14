49º
Trial begins for former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with sexually abusing young girl

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The jury trial is underway for a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who is accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

On Tuesday, the 14 jurors selected for the trial against Justin Sigmon were sworn in.

Sigmon is being federally charged with abusive sexual contact with a minor. The charges stem from an alleged incident on a cruise ship back in May.

According to court documents submitted by the FBI, the 47-year-old was on a cruise with his family when witness observed Sigmon molesting a girl under ten years old.

Investigators said there is also witness video of the incident that allegedly took place in the dining room area of the ship.

Sigmon has been in a Miami jail without bond since May.

We’ll have continuing coverage as the trial unfolds both on air and online.

