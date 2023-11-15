Non-profit bringing holiday spirit to our homeless heroes

ROANOKE, Va. – Helping our homeless heroes — that’s what one Roanoke non-profit is hoping to accomplish.

Family Readiness and Military Ease or ‘FRAME’ will be providing a full Thanksgiving meal along with haircuts, clothes, and other necessities to the homeless on Saturday, Nov. 25.

They’ll also have something extra special for veterans who are living on the street.

“Because there’s some people that don’t have that opportunity to do that with the homeless people in our community which is a growing epidemic and especially with several populations being the homeless veterans. They need to be taken care of just as much because they have sacrificed a lot for this country,” Phillip Hall, Board of Directors for Family Readiness and Military Ease said.

We’re told they still need donations and volunteers to make the event a success. FRAME said to head to their Facebook to lend a hand in volunteering.