Illuminights returns for its fifth year

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights is back and ready to help you get into the holiday spirit.

10 News is a media sponsor for this fun event.

Illuminights features a walkable, half-mile trail featuring hundreds of thousands of lights and displays.

You can also shop for artisan crafts, roast marshmallows and grab something to eat at one of the food trucks.

Organizers say you can expect new lights and displays in its fifth year.

“Seeing the smiling faces and seeing everyone enjoy the holiday spirit here at the park is really something special. It’s really cool because if you’ve been coming over the last four years, as we enter our fifth year this year you’ll notice some different things along the trail, and maybe some things you haven’t seen in years past. It’s pretty cool to see all the hard work our staff has put in since September,” Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for ROCO Parks and Rec and Tourism Alex North said.

Illuminights opens this weekend, and you do have to buy your ticket ahead of time. You can buy tickets on the Illuminights website.