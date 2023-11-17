Local church helps much-needed fire station come to life

ROANOKE, Va. – When Roanoke County approached Parkway Wesleyan Church pastor Dr. John Ott about selling a piece of his land, he was hesitant.

“I really never thought I’d sell an inch of it. It took a lot for our church to own this, a lot of sacrifice,” Ott said.

But when they told him the need for a new fire station, he couldn’t say no.

“When they shared with us the need, it was so close to our own mission that I didn’t have a reason good enough to tell the Lord no,” he said.

Thursday, the county broke ground on that station. It’s something Fire Chief Travis Griffith tells me fills a gap in service for the Bonsack area.

“Looking at the call data, this put us in the middle of where we needed to be to reach the actual calls and to help people in need,” Griffith said.

The new station will technically be within Roanoke City limits, but services Bonsack.

“To watch the city and the county work together to make this happen was a breath of fresh air for me,” Ott said.

Botetourt County currently helps fill the gaps in the Bonsack area, but when they can’t get to a call, Vinton steps in.

Griffith says the new station will improve response times.

“It’s really just a symbol for us in Roanoke County, it’s progress, it’s advancement and it’s filling a need,” Griffith said.

The $8 million station allows firefighters to live comfortably while making getting out the door easier.

“Modern day fire stations you have to accommodate for 24 hours a day, seven days a week living. Our people are in here 365 days a year, they live here,” Griffith said.

Ott says this fulfills his commitment to his church and community in a new way.

“That’s what we’re all about, it’s what our mission is,” Ott said.

The 12,500-square-foot station is set to open in early 2025.