Pulaski County works to mitigate wildfire potential

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County is the only local department in Virginia funded by the state that works year-round to take the fuel away from a potential wildfire before it happens.

“I’m sure after this fall’s fire weather, within the year, you’ll probably see other localities start putting crews together to do this kind of work,” said Steve Spangler, fire mitigation crew leader for Pulaski County.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Completely paid for through grants, Spangler said their work protects the communities hidden throughout the mountains

“We do continual assessments on what needs to be either improved or reworked to keep the community safe,” Spangler said.

He said without their efforts, wildfires in these communities could easily spread and become uncontrollable.

“This type of scene is what’s going to increase fire behavior and make it uncontrollable for firefighters coming in here,” Spangler said.

After Spangler’s teams are done, the extra brush is gone.

“When you’re looking here you can see the big difference,” said Spangler. “There’s no more down material, it’s much more clear, you can actually see through the forest.”

This is part of the Firewise program.

It keeps communities that are vulnerable to wildfires informed and protected through prescribed burns, a red-alert system, and a plan for if a wildfire becomes uncontrollable.

Spangler said other local counties are interested in adopting this program too.

“Other counties are always calling wanting to know how we’re doing it, how they can get something started,” Spangler said.

Pulaski County currently has three Firewise communities and is working to add another.