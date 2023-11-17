Critically missing adult alert issued for 85-year-old woman last seen in Wythe Co.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A critically missing adult alert has been issued for an 85-year-old woman who was last seen in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Laura Bowman was last seen on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. near mile marker 80 on Interstate 81 South in Wythe County.

Bowman is described as being 4′10″ with blue eyes and grey hair. She weighs about 100 pounds, according to police.

We’re told she may be driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle with Virginia plates that read: 7159RE.

VSP said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have any information or know where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Virginia State Police 24/7 dispatch line at 540-444-7788.