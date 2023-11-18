Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce announces new president

DUBLIN, Va. – The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Meeting and Awards banquet at the Volvo Customer Experience Center.

The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting was Honoring Our Workforce. The evening commenced with a welcome from Koe Knippenberg, Volvo Group North America Vice President & General Manager.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Cunningham focused on the business aspect. Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee members presented annual awards in the following categories:

Non-Profit Excellence of the Year: City of Refuge Pulaski

Small Business of the Year: The Travis Team Realty

Business Excellence of the Year: Camrett Logistics

Business Executive of the Year: Jay Abbot, Director of Operations for Red Sun Farms

Chamber President Bill Cunningham handed over the gavel to Sean Pressman. Under Bill’s leadership, the Chamber experienced a redefinition with a focus on business needs, introducing innovative programs to nurture connections and drive economic growth for their members. Cunningham will continue to contribute to Chamber efforts as Vice President.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will welcome Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Pulaski, 2024-2025 President beginning January 1, 2024.