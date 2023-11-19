Air quality health alert issued for Lynchburg, surrounding counties

As crews continue to battle the Matts Creek wildfire, residents in the surrounding areas are being impacted by the smoke.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Health Alert for the following areas:
- Bedford County
- Amherst County
- Campbell County
- Charlotte County
- Appomattox County
- City of Lynchburg
Officials said residents of those areas to limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve.
