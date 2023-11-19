57º
Air quality health alert issued for Lynchburg, surrounding counties

Residents should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Smoke Moves East Today From Matts Creek Fire

As crews continue to battle the Matts Creek wildfire, residents in the surrounding areas are being impacted by the smoke.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Health Alert for the following areas:

  • Bedford County
  • Amherst County
  • Campbell County
  • Charlotte County
  • Appomattox County
  • City of Lynchburg

Officials said residents of those areas to limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve.

For more information on current conditions and health alerts, click here.

