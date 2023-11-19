Air quality health alert issued for Lynchburg, surrounding counties

As crews continue to battle the Matts Creek wildfire, residents in the surrounding areas are being impacted by the smoke.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Health Alert for the following areas:

Bedford County

Amherst County

Campbell County

Charlotte County

Appomattox County

City of Lynchburg

Officials said residents of those areas to limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve.

For more information on current conditions and health alerts, click here.