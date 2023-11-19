LIST: Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving?

If you’re looking to grab some last-minute items this Thanksgiving, you may want to check the holiday hours of the major retailers. No need for a Google search — we’ve got you covered.
We’ve compiled a list of holiday hours and stores that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.
Here’s a list of stores that will be open:
- Food Lion (hours vary)
- Kroger (reduced hours)
- Starbucks (hours vary - check store locator)
- Dunkin (most locations open - hours vary)
- Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Family Dollar (hours vary)
- Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- CVS (Pharmacy hours vary — many locations (24-hour locations) will be open)
Here’s a list of stores that will be closed:
- Walgreens (most stores closed)
- Walmart
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Home Depot
- Lowes
- HomeGoods
- TJ Maxx
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Bath & Body Works
- JC Penney
From your friends here at WSLS 10, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!