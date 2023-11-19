LIST: Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving?

If you’re looking to grab some last-minute items this Thanksgiving, you may want to check the holiday hours of the major retailers. No need for a Google search — we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of holiday hours and stores that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s a list of stores that will be open:

Food Lion (hours vary)

Kroger (reduced hours)

Starbucks (hours vary - check store locator

Dunkin (most locations open - hours vary)

Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Family Dollar (hours vary)

Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

CVS (Pharmacy hours vary — many locations (24-hour locations) will be open)

Here’s a list of stores that will be closed:

Walgreens (most stores closed)

Target

Walmart

Aldi

Sam’s Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Home Depot

Lowes

HomeGoods

TJ Maxx

Petco

PetSmart

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Bath & Body Works

JC Penney

From your friends here at WSLS 10, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!