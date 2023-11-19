51º
LIST: Which stores will be open on Thanksgiving?

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash (Unsplash)

If you’re looking to grab some last-minute items this Thanksgiving, you may want to check the holiday hours of the major retailers. No need for a Google search — we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of holiday hours and stores that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of stores that will be open:

  • Food Lion (hours vary)
  • Kroger (reduced hours)
  • Starbucks (hours vary - check store locator)
  • Dunkin (most locations open - hours vary)
  • Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Family Dollar (hours vary)
  • Big Lots (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • CVS (Pharmacy hours vary — many locations (24-hour locations) will be open)

Here’s a list of stores that will be closed:

  • Walgreens (most stores closed)
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Aldi
  • Sam’s Club
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Home Depot
  • Lowes
  • HomeGoods
  • TJ Maxx
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Bath & Body Works
  • JC Penney

