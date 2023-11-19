Rustburg man charged with attempted murder after allegedly barricading woman in room

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Rustburg man is facing charges after authorities said he allegedly forced a woman inside a room and barricaded her inside.
According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Dry Hill Lane Saturday in reference to a domestic situation.
Authorities said the sheriff’s office received information that indicated a woman had been forced into a room and the door had been barricaded, preventing her from leaving.
CCSO said it was also reported that the suspect had discharged a gun at the woman during the incident.
We’re told deputies set up a perimeter around the home and made contact with the woman by phone, while deputies took the suspect into custody.
Daniel Eubanks was charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Abduction
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Domestic assault and battery (3rd offense)
According to authorities, Eubanks is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.