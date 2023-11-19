Rustburg man charged with attempted murder after allegedly barricading woman in room

Daniel Eubanks, of Rustburg, facing charges after allegedly forcing a woman inside a room and barricading her inside. (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Rustburg man is facing charges after authorities said he allegedly forced a woman inside a room and barricaded her inside.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Dry Hill Lane Saturday in reference to a domestic situation.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office received information that indicated a woman had been forced into a room and the door had been barricaded, preventing her from leaving.

CCSO said it was also reported that the suspect had discharged a gun at the woman during the incident.

We’re told deputies set up a perimeter around the home and made contact with the woman by phone, while deputies took the suspect into custody.

Daniel Eubanks was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Abduction

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Domestic assault and battery (3rd offense)

According to authorities, Eubanks is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.