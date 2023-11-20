Halifax County vehicle crash leaves two dead

Two people from New Jersey were killed in a Halifax County vehicle crash on Nov. 15, according to Virginia State Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Howard Anderson Highway.

Police said a 2006 GMC Envoy was heading south on Howard Anderson Highway when it ran off the right shoulder, flipped, ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees. The vehicle then flipped down the embankment.

According to VSP, the driver and the passenger both died at the scene. They were identified as 28-year-old Corey Wetmore and 26-year-old Brittany Forsythe, both residents of New Jersey.

Neither Wetmore nor Forsythe were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation.