Missing Hiker and infant found in Jefferson National Forest

The Virginia State Police said the suspect in two officer-involved shootings in Botetourt County died on Friday.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Shortly before 6, Saturday evening, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center-911 received a call from family members reporting their daughter and her infant child lost in the Jefferson National Forest.

With cooler temperatures expected to influence the area, deputies and emergency services personnel sent resources and formed search teams to begin search efforts.

A little after 9 Saturday evening, search and rescue teams found the mother and infant on Hoop Hole Trail in good condition. After 11, both mother and infant were rescued from the trail and later reunited them with family members.

Deputies said the Hoop Hole Loop Trail is approximately 8.4 miles in length, located adjacent to the Roaring Run Furnace Trail in the Jefferson National Forest. They say the trail is considered to be moderately difficult to navigate with challenging elevated terrain.

“We are extremely grateful for the combined efforts of our Drone Team and emergency services personnel. Their collaborative approach ensured a successful rescue operation”, said Sheriff Matt Ward.