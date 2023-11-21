Spreading Christmas cheer: 10 News partners with Salvation Army for 2023 Angel Tree program

ROANOKE, Va. – We are getting into the Christmas spirit here at WSLS 10!

10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army again this year helping with its Angel Tree program.

We just set up our Angel Tree here in the studio. As a station, we’ll be adopting these angels, working to make their Christmas dreams come true, and you can help.

It’s that iconic sound of the season – the red kettles and volunteer bell ringers are out at your favorite shopping locations and the Salvation Army Angel Trees are up inside.

Every angel represents a child or senior in need.

Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army, which serves Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Salem, Vinton, Botetourt County, and Craig County, said it’s an important tradition for their organization.

“We look forward to it every year, Price said. “You have a secret hand in helping families give Christmas to their kids.”

Captain Cristina Trantham says the need this year is great. But the need to give back is even greater.

“It’s important for the community to be able to give back in some way because Christmas is about giving and sharing and loving one another.”

Angel Trees will be going up all across Southwest and Central Virginia, full of angels holding the wish lists of children and seniors who may go without presents if it wasn’t for the program.

In addition to shopping for angels this year, 10 News crews will be bell ringing, collecting donations for the Salvation Army coming up in December.

You can now adopt an angel by taking one of the tags off a tree. Each one is marked with a child’s or senior’s name and the gifts they’re requesting.

“They need the help from the community. It’s the community helping the community. We love it. We love that the community comes along with us for our Christmas season and helps adopt these angels. Cause a little bit goes a long way.”