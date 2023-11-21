Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Nov. 22

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in memory and respect of the Chesapeake community after last year’s shooting at Walmart.

Six people died in the shooting when a manager opened fire with a handgun right before an employee meeting in Nov. 2022.

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top row from left, Randy Blevins, Fernando Chavez-Barron, Lorenzo Gamble, and bottom row from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)

One year later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain at half-staff until sunset in memory and respect of the victims, their families, and the Chesapeake community.

The Office of the Governor said the order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.