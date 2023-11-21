Here’s how Roanoke will enforce the skill game ban

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has released further information about how it plans to reinforce the skill game ban in our area.

This comes after the Virginia Supreme Court voted to reinstate a ban on the games in October following years of controversy on whether to allow the gambling devices in the Commonwealth.

While the ban will resume in many Virginia localities at the start of 2024, the timeline has been left up to jurisdictions to decide. It is currently unclear when it will be reinforced in the City of Roanoke again, but 10 News has reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for clarification.

The Star City will adopt a “common sense approach,” meaning that local law enforcement expects individuals and/or businesses to cease the operation of illegal electronic skill games in an act of “voluntary compliance.”

Otherwise, locations that continue to operate skill games in direct violation of the law will be given notice and then prosecuted if they do not take heed of said warning.

Ultimately, the Roanoke Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office’s sole priority is the prosecution of violent crimes. Therefore, when it comes to illegal electronic skill games, they will focus mostly on “locations that have a history and connection to violent incidents.”

Here’s a look at the full press release from the City of Roanoke: