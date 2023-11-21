Roanoke police investigating crash involving patrol vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Franklin Road SW and involved a patrol vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke Police said an officer was heading north on Franklin Road SW when another vehicle pulled out in front of him.

The officer was not able to stop in time to avoid the crash, and his vehicle hit the other, police said.

The officer and his K9 partner were both in the patrol vehicle and were examined at the scene, according to RPD. They did not appear to be seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle didn’t report any serious injuries, but was sent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

According to Roanoke PD, preliminary investigation findings indicate that the other driver was at fault, but the investigation is ongoing.