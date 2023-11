If you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving weekend, anticipate delays on I-81 northbound in Rockbridge County.

According to VDOT, a vehicle crash at the 187.4 mile marker is causing a 2.5-mile traffic backup.

There was also a separate multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County at the 215.1 mile marker on I-81S. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed as a result of this crash.

