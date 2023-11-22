Wythe County crash leaves two dead

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers were called to the crash at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

As a passenger vehicle was trying to use an emergency crossover on I-77 at the 43 mile marker, it encountered a tractor-trailer that was traveling north, reports show.

The victims have not been identified yet, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and that the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team will be assisting.

