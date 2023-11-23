Police investigating hoax report of shooting at Hotel Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a false 911 call of an active shooter at the Hotel Roanoke early Thursday.

According to police, additional officers were on duty in downtown Roanoke for the Drumstick Dash and immediately responded to the hotel.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told the hotel was thoroughly searched and officers did not locate any evidence of a shooting or anyone injured.

Police said the call appeared to be a hoax and there was no danger to hotel guests or anyone in the downtown area.

“The Roanoke Police Department takes these types of calls very seriously and investigates them to the fullest extent,” the department said. “We will continue to investigate this incident and place charges as appropriate for making a false 911 call.”

We’re told the Drumstick Dash was delayed while officers made sure the area was safe, but will now continue as planned.

The Hotel Roanoke provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Roanoke City Police, and Roanoke Fire & EMS for their quick response.”