Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Nov. 25

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. She was 96. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Nov. 25, in memory of Rosalynn Carter.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians died at the age of 96 on Nov. 19.

The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement said she “died peacefully, with family by her side” at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home of Plains, AP reported.

Gov. Youngkin issued a flag order to honor the former first lady.

“We honor her lifelong work, passion, and commitment as an advocate for women, caregivers of children and aging families, and the disabled and mental health communities,” Gov. Youngkin said.

All flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 25 and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

According to the Office of the Governor, the order applies to USA flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.