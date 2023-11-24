Local entrepreneurs excited ahead of Small Business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend kicks off the holiday shopping season and for small business owners, it’s a critical time.

Last year, U.S. consumers spent nearly $18 billion on Small Business Saturday. This year, local business owners in Downtown Roanoke say they are relying on your support.

After 38 years, Pauline Wood will tell you — running a small business is no small task.

“Well, it’s not easy, but you know what? You just got to really have passion for what you’re doing,” said Wood.

Wood owns Shades of Color in Downtown Roanoke. She says she bartended for 20 years on the side while she grew her business.

Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Wood expects sales may be slower this year.

“I think coming back from COVID, not only the economy’s a little slow, it’s been sluggish for people also financially to get on their feet,” said Wood.

Jeana Azar brings old or broken jewelry back to life.

“I repurpose, yes. Out of antique or broken necklaces or bracelets, I’ll take the beads off, make earrings, make pendants,” said Azar.

She started her business “Continental Treasure” 33 years ago and sets up shop at the vendor market downtown.

“I get excited when somebody buys something that they really like that I put a lot of effort and work into,” said Azar. “It really makes me feel good.”

Their message — give big by shopping small.

“Support small businesses,” said Azar. “We’re the people that are your neighbors.”

“We are the old pioneers of the market and we are still here,” said Wood. “We’ve prepared for this and we’re still going to be here. No matter what comes, we’re here ‘til the end.”