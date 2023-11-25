39º
No injuries after early morning Danville house fire

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. Friday

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: fire, danville, house
Fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Danville on Friday.

The Danville Fire Department says that crews got a call about a house fire on Princess Drive just before 3 a.m. Once crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the back of the home.

All occupants got out safely and the fire was quickly put out. Fire crews stayed on scene for about two hours to ensure the displaced occupants were taken care of and the fire was fully extinguished.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

