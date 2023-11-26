Habitat for Humanity holds dedication for Roanoke home

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley held a dedication ceremony for a house with a special type of concrete.

It’s called “insulated concrete form” and it helps with the durability of the house.

Builders said this is the first time they’ve been able to use this type of concrete in the Roanoke area.

“The one thing that always amazes me is when our families come to Habitat with such trust and home and in that process they continue to share that, so when we shared with Angela and her family that we were going to do a new building technology for us they just kinda said okay and just embraced it,” said Construction Director Brian Clark.

The builders tell us this type of concrete is also very energy efficient because it’s better at keeping the heat or the cool air inside the home as compared to a traditional house.