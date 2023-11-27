Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office now accepting Christmas donations

roanoke – Spreading joy through the generations.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is hosting a holiday gift drive for seniors and kids.

The drive starts on December 1 and goes through December 15.

The sheriff’s office is asking the community to donate bikes for the nominated kids and blankets, socks, and toiletries for the senior citizens.

“Support the vulnerable community, so I’m talking about kids and the seniors alike and so with these gifts, it’s allowing us to knock on doors and say someone has nominated you for a gift, and this is what life looks like, and then a bike, kids love bikes,” Sheriff Antonio Hash said.

If you would like to nominate a child to get a bike this holiday season, you can fill out an application through the Roanoke Sheriff’s social media. We’re told applications will open on December 1.