Two dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two Ohioans are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 a.m., a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north on I-77 when it pulled off onto the right shoulder at mile marker 42, police said.

Authorities said the vehicle then tried to cross the northbound lanes from the right shoulder to use the emergency crossover when a tractor-trailer hit it.

We’re told the tractor-trailer was not able to avoid hitting the vehicle.

The driver of the Mercury was identified as 64-year-old Jamie Pittman, and the passenger was identified as 68-year-old Debra Pittman of Orrville, Ohio, according to police. Both were wearing seatbelts and died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

According to VSP, the crossover was properly marked for authorized use only.