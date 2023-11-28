63-year-old woman dies in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Botetourt County crash has claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman, according to Virginia State Police.
On Monday, Nov. 27, at about 4:30 p.m., Kimberly Ann Painter was headed north in a 2004 Jeep Liberty on Route 11.
While driving, Painter ran off the right side of the road and hit a support pillar of a dwelling, authorities said. She then continued into the woods and hit a tree.
Virginia State Police said Painter wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.