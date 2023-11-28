Gov. Youngkin attends Tyson grand opening in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – After years of construction, Tyson Chicken has opened their processing plant in Southside.

“This is just another step for us, and it is particularly exciting for Danville and Pittsylvania county,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “These are 400 really good, high-paying jobs.”

Gov. Youngkin said this facility is an example of Virginia’s trend in the workforce.

“We already have 230,000 more working than just 23 months ago,” said Governor Youngkin. “We are at a ten-year high with labor participation and we have the largest labor force in the history of Virginia.”

The 300 million dollar project is part of Pittsylvania County’s initiative to bring more business to the region.

The new building is also the first smart facility.

Tyson officials said the facility has areas that are highly automated like packing lines and wearable technology that identifies risk exposures throughout the building.

Plant manager Nancy Frank said though the technology is new, people have been up for the challenge.

“People are really embracing it as we go along,” said Frank. “There is stuff that I learn every day. The good news is we kind of have the opportunity to learn together.”

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said the facility is another step in making the region a destination for business.

“People in our community are used to working hard, and that is a huge leg up for Danville, Pittsylvania County, above a lot of other communities,” Larking said.

Tyson officials said many of the chickens processed here will be sourced from Virginia.