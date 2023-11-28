Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley seeking homebuyers

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is searching for its new cohort of future homebuyers.

To receive the new keys to your home, you must have a job, have a total monthly household income of at least $1,513, and have good credit.

Habitat Roanoke’s Director of Development David Tate said you must be willing to put in some hard work as well.

“So, credit matters. Do you have a job? That matters. And do you have the ability to make the commitment to us, which is about a year and a half of sweat equity and classes learning the finances and home ownership, things like that. If you make that commitment to us, we’d like to make the commitment to help you become a homebuyer to you,” said Tate.

There are also orientation meetings, which interested homebuyers are encouraged to attend as the application process is intensive.

The next orientation meeting is scheduled for December 2, 2023, at Williamson Road Branch Library starting at 10 a.m.

Another meeting is on December 4, 2023, at Belmont Branch Library at 6 p.m.

Tate said it’s about more than just giving families a place to live.

“At the end of the day being a homebuyer is obviously very important but it’s what happens to the rest of the community from somebody who’s in an affordable safe warm home. The children have more of an opportunity to learn to become better adults and it all goes into a community over the long run,” said Tate.

Find more information about Habitat for Humanity here.