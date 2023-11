LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those living on Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg may temporarily be without water Tuesday morning as crews respond to a water main break.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews are in the 3200 block of Odd Fellows Road working to repair it.

Residents could experience no water, discolored water or air in their waterlines, authorities said.

