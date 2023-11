ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS is once again building a Home for Good in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Bank of Botetourt, one of our generous community sponsors, worked on the site.

In over 90 days, we’ll build a home for the Baya family, which they’ll buy through Habitat’s program.

This will be our ninth home build in the Star City.