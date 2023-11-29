Christiansburg crash leaves man dead

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said it happened close to 7 a.m. on Den Hill Road at the entrance to Valley Landscaping in Christiansburg and involved a black Nissan Rouge and a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Authorities said the truck was driven by Lucas Waldron and the Nissan was driven by Linda Early with Robert Early and an additional individual as passengers.

After arriving at the scene, crews were able to remove those who were entrapped in the Nissan, while Early was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The occupants of the Nissan and the driver of the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries and were transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Montgomery County.

Due to the investigation that is underway, the roadway will be closed to traffic until further notice.

We will continue to update this article with what we learn