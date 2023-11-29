Christiansburg firefighters shave their heads to honor one of their own battling cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Fire Department will look a whole lot similar to each other for the next week.

On Tuesday, firefighters gathered around to shave their heads during what they called a ‘haircut party’ to support one of their own who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

35-year-old Jeremy Compton was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Jeremy Compton (WSLS)

After years of going in and out of treatment, he found out the cancer was terminal.

“You have to stay strong for your family and your kids,” Compton said.

Jeremy Compton and his family (WSLS)

Compton is not in the fight alone. Whether it’s his actual family or work family, people are there to help him with whatever he needs.

Twenty firefighters ultimately ended up shaving their heads. Brandon Turner, a friend of Compton’s, joined in on the ‘haircut party.’

“We don’t see people when they’re having a good day. We see them at their worst time,” Turner said. “When it’s a little closer to home and it is your brother, he is family and you got to be there for him on his bad days.”

(Credit: Christina Edney) (WSLS)

Compton chooses to take life one day at a time. Rather than being mad at the world for what he’s going through, he wants to live each day to its fullest.

“Nobody is guaranteed tomorrow. You live every day like it’s going to be your last. Have fun. Do the things that you want to do,” Compton said.

Radford Fire Department is also wanting to show their support by asking for donations to their Venmo. You can donate by visiting their Facebook page.